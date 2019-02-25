Kim Benjamin
How long?
1 minute

The Body Shop shines light on female empowerment with activation

Pop-up coincides with International Women's Day.

The Body Shop shines light on female empowerment with activation

The Body Shop is celebrating female empowerment, activism, discovery and self-care with a two-day pop-up featuring free makeovers, facials, massages and hair-braiding.

Visitors can attend a series of talks and workshops covering body confidence, anxiety and careers, with speakers including broadcaster Fearne Cotton and model Pixie Geldof.

It will explore female empowerment, including a Power of SHEa exhibition marking 25 years of The Body Shop’s Community Trade shea butter, with artwork from Laura Callaghan.

The event is taking place during 9-10 March at The Old Truman Brewery in London, with agency Inkling Culture and Entertainment handling the activation.

