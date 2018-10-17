Gurjit Degun
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

The Body Shop taps into wellness trend with enchanted forest activation

High-street retailer is setting up a wellness weekend ahead of Christmas period.

The Body Shop taps into wellness trend with enchanted forest activation

The Body Shop is creating an enchanted forest-themed activation ahead of the festive season.

The pop-up in east London aims to provide a "sensorial journey designed to pamper, inspire and inform". Guests will be able to book makeovers and massages, and get 25% off the retailer’s Christmas collection.

In addition, there will be paid-for workshops including tips on creating a Christmas wreath using forest foliage and how to get certain make-up looks with TV presenter and DJ Laura Whitmore.

Tickets are available for yoga and pilates sessions, as well as talks on minimising stress over the Christmas period, skincare advice for the winter and a panel discussion on beauty and ethics with Pixie Geldof.

The event takes place during 3-4 November in Shoreditch.

