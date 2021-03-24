Emmet McGonagle
Added 25 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Bodyform unveils period pants in ‘#PainStories’ sequel

Brand is responsible for acclaimed ‘Viva la vulva’ and ‘Blood normal’ ads.

Bodyform, known as Libresse outside the UK, has launched a campaign to promote the brand’s range of period pants.

Created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, “#LetYourBodyFlow” follows real people as they read, relax and nurse in the comforts of a dimly-lit room while wearing the underwear.

It outlines different period experiences which the pants are suitable for, including “stoppy-starty”, “clotty-clumpy” and “calm then stormy”.

It was created by Augustine Cerf and Lauren Peters, and directed by Femke Huurdeman through Canada London. Media is handled by Zenith.

The ad is a follow-up to last week's“#PainStories” to support earlier diagnosis of endometriosis.

Bodyform: campaign supported earlier diagnosis of endometriosis

The campaign was supported by a Pain Museum, which showcased real-life experiences of period pain to expose the "gender pain gap". 

“Our underwear serves more than just a function,” Tanja Grubner, feminine care global marketing and communications direction for brand owner Essity, said.

“Intimawear by Bodyform is a symbol of going with the flow and embracing our amazing, fluctuating biology." 

Other acclaimed works from the brand include last year’s “Wombstories”, 2018’s “Viva la vulva” and “Blood normal”, which was the first in the UK to depict real period blood.

Grubner continued: “We should be able to put our underwear on with confidence and let our body do its thing. 

“Periods are normal and showing the reality and beauty of them should be too, which is exactly what we’ve expressed.”

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Gaming ads: why it’s all about the in-play

Gaming ads: why it’s all about the in-play

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago
Five ways to maximise the impact of a gaming campaign

Five ways to maximise the impact of a gaming campaign

Promoted

March 22, 2021
Why advertisers need to get seriously creative to reach gamers

Why advertisers need to get seriously creative to reach gamers

Promoted

March 22, 2021
Are gamers tame and how can brands work with them?

Are gamers tame and how can brands work with them?

Promoted

March 19, 2021