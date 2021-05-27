Brittaney Kiefer
Bodyform’s #WombStories scoops coveted black Pencil at D&AD Awards

AMV BBDO was named Agency of the Year.

Bodyform’s #WombStories campaign took home one of the coveted black Pencils at the D&AD Awards.

Created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and the only UK black Pencil winner this year, the 2020 #WombStories campaign told stories and broke taboos about the varied experiences of living with a womb. It won a black Pencil for art direction in film. 

The award comes after Bodyform’s predecessor to “#WombStories”, “Viva la vulva”, also won a D&AD black Pencil in 2019. 

This year D&AD gave out only three black Pencils, the most prestigious category at the ceremony and reserved for groundbreaking work in the field. 

The other black Pencil recipients were Mastercard’s “True name” by McCann New York, which supported the rights of transgender and nonbinary people to use their chosen names on credit cards and won in the experiential community category; and the City of Chicago’s “Boards of Change” project by FCB Inferno, which turned plywood boards used to barricade storefronts during the Black Lives Matter protests into polling booths and encouraged black Americans to use their right to vote, winning in the spatial design for public spaces category.

In total, D&AD awarded 664 Pencils this year. 

AMV BBDO won Agency of the Year for receiving the most Pencils of any agency across categories. 

DDB Worldwide was named Network of the Year, while Production Company of the Year went to Division and Design Agency of the Year went to US-based Collins.

Apple is D&AD’s Client of the Year.

D&AD gave its annual President’s Award, which recognises industry heroes and outstanding contributions to creativity, to Somesuch director Kim Gehrig. 

Naresh Ramchandani, D&AD president, said: "For me, creative excellence is work that acts both for the brief and for the world, putting social purpose at the heart of commercial success, and showing us that great creativity lifts everybody up. Kim Gehrig’s work lifts so many people up – women trying to get fitter in the case of 'This girl can', men who stand against toxic masculinity with 'We believe' and people unafraid to speak up about periods with 'Viva la vulva'.

"Kim is not just an ‘issues director’, because when she addresses issues, they’re not issues at all – they’re national and international provocations and celebrations that touch the hearts of everyone who cares and many more who didn’t know they did. For this reason I believe she couldn’t be more deserving of this year's President’s Award."

The US was the most awarded country for the fifth year in a row, while the UK came in second and France was ranked third by country.

