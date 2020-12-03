From bog roll to bobble heads: 2020’s agency Christmas cards

'Tis the season to be digitally resourceful as Campaign rounds up this year's agency Christmas ads.

Armadillo

CRM agency Armadillo’s virtual Christmas card challenges viewers to find six gingerbread characters inside a festive-themed illustration.

For each gingerbread character found, the viewer is entered into a competition, with prizes including a bibliotherapy session from the School of Life, £250 National Book Tokens and a year’s supply of tea or coffee.

Fearless

Fearless is encouraging some relaxation this Christmas season with the gift of CBD gin, which is used to alleviate stress and enhance mood.

‘Tis the season to be jolly.

Flashmat

Content creation agency Flashmat has partnered Sustainability Champions to create a “Sustainable Xmas” Instagram filter, which focuses on small gestures that members of the public can carry out to better protect the planet, from decorating with biodegradable glitter to eating leftovers from Christmas day.

Free The Birds

Design agency Free The Birds is one of the few agencies to design an actual card this year, which jokes about erasing 2020 from our lives altogether.

Given

Given has created a virtual “Guide to better living”, which features a selection of mindful Christmas gift ideas such as secondhand items and homemade goods.

Good

Good’s virtual Christmas card shows adorable cats and dogs as they act out the lyrics to East 17’s Stay Another Day, in a bid to highlight the needs of animal shelters.

Goodstuff

2020 can get stuffed with Goodstuff’s literal bag of stuffing.

The card comes with a series of recipe tutorials – including sandwiches, mac ‘n’ cheese and a stuffing kiev – which can be accessed via the agency’s Instagram page.

Isobel

Isobel has created bobbleheads of all its staff members to shoot a Covid-appropriate version of its Christmas card, which is set in a replica of the agency’s London office.

M&C Saatchi

Inspired by this year’s most stockpiled item, M&C Saatchi’s Christmas card features loo rolls made into origami shapes including a tree, a reindeer and a snowflake.

Each bog roll comes with the message: "To all those who made the best of it”. It was created by Ieva Paulina.

Neverland

Neverland has bought a real star as a (rather strange) way of thanking its clients.

Named in tribute to Heck Foods, “Galactic Sausage” is positioned near Canis Major, where the agency has also named a star for Campaign: “Star in Their Eyes”.

Each client has been sent official deeds to their stars – including “The Gold Star” (named after Solgar) and “The Clotted Creamy Way” (named for Kelly’s of Cornwall) – which allows them to locate their star in the night sky.

Joint

Joint has partnered paper artist Samantha Quinn to create “NHS angels”, which members of the British public can put on top of their tree to celebrate the efforts of frontline workers this year.

The design can be made at home via the “NHS angels” website, which is also accepting donations on behalf of Our Frontline – a charity that provides mental health and bereavement support to NHS workers.

Quiet Storm

Quiet Storm celebrates the mice of London’s offices with this year’s Christmas cards, which shows the adorable creatures as they continue graft away in the Big Smoke’s (now desolate) workspaces.

The agency's "Mice of advertising" cards were created by Thomas Wykes and Meghan Shuttlewood.

Reflect Digital

Lab Group agency Reflect Digital created a digital advent calendar which tests viewers on their classic toy knowledge, with appearances from a Pogo Stick to Playmobil.

Clues can be found daily on the agency website.

VCCP

VCCP’s digital card stars the agency’s mascot (an animated bear) as it received a gift from a high-spirited ice-skater.

XYZ

XYZ looks forward to the prospect of a somewhat normal year with a digital card featuring an avant garde Christmas tree.