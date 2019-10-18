Yasmin Arrigo
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Boiler Room CMO Stephen Mai leaves for Bali-based hospitality brand

Mai joined music broadcaster in 2018 and was driving force behind streaming platform.

Mai: joined Potato Head Family this month
Mai: joined Potato Head Family this month

Stephen Mai has left his post as chief content officer and chief marketing officer at Boiler Room after 19 months.

Following previous stints at LadBible and Asos, Mai joined Boiler Room in April 2018 and was the driving force behind 4.3, the music broadcaster’s streaming platform that featured curated content and live events.

Mai joined hospitality business Potato Head Family, which has outposts in Bali and Hong Kong, as global director of content and marketing last month. 

He said: "Potato Head is an incredibly successful global cultural brand immersed in music, design, art, fashion, travel and sustainability, with venues around the world and a new cultural village in Bali. I’m looking to build on the brand through taking that foundation and creating a platform that connects like-minded people around the world. There are many stories to tell, people to celebrate and artists to platform."

Boiler Room confirmed that media strategy director Luke Innes has assumed leadership over marketing while chief business development officer Steven Appleyard will take the reins on Brand Labs, the in-house agency he founded along with Mai.

Mai was a member of Campaign's Power 100.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

On the money: how Lotto hit the jackpot this month

On the money: how Lotto hit the jackpot this month

Promoted

October 15, 2019
Tell us about Search

Tell us about Search

Promoted

October 15, 2019
Why magazines still matter, define and drive change

Why magazines still matter, define and drive change

Promoted

October 14, 2019
How Specsavers' ad raises a much-needed giggle

How Specsavers' ad raises a much-needed giggle

Promoted

October 14, 2019