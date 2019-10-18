Boiler Room CMO Stephen Mai leaves for Bali-based hospitality brand

Stephen Mai has left his post as chief content officer and chief marketing officer at Boiler Room after 19 months.

Following previous stints at LadBible and Asos, Mai joined Boiler Room in April 2018 and was the driving force behind 4.3, the music broadcaster’s streaming platform that featured curated content and live events.

Mai joined hospitality business Potato Head Family, which has outposts in Bali and Hong Kong, as global director of content and marketing last month.

He said: "Potato Head is an incredibly successful global cultural brand immersed in music, design, art, fashion, travel and sustainability, with venues around the world and a new cultural village in Bali. I’m looking to build on the brand through taking that foundation and creating a platform that connects like-minded people around the world. There are many stories to tell, people to celebrate and artists to platform."

Boiler Room confirmed that media strategy director Luke Innes has assumed leadership over marketing while chief business development officer Steven Appleyard will take the reins on Brand Labs, the in-house agency he founded along with Mai.



Mai was a member of Campaign's Power 100.