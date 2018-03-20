Gurjit Degun
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Bombay Sapphire creates floating scented vapour droplets experience

Bombay Sapphire, the Bacardi-owned gin brand, has created a glasshouse experience with floating droplets in Amsterdam and New Zealand.

of

The activation at Schiphol and Auckland airports takes inspiration from Thomas Heatherwick’s glass house at Laverstoke Mill in Hampshire. Visitors are met with the sounds of birds and running water to take them to the English countryside.

Guests can also interact by catching floating vapour droplets that are scented with the flavours found in Bombay Sapphire: citrus, floral and spice.

Mike Birch, managing director for Bacardi Global Travel Retail, said: "Our stunning Bombay Sapphire scented vapour bubbles are disrupting the passenger journey and actively engaging them in a fun way with the botanical flavours."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now