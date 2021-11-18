Bombay Sapphire creates Spanish greengrocer for foodie experience

Bombay Sapphire is bringing a taste of Spain to Shoreditch with its reimagined greengrocer in celebration of the launch of the brand's Premier Cru Murcian Lemon variant.

The pop-up, open for two days from 26 November, is a collaboration with Spanish artist, Coco Davez, who has transformed the Great Eastern Street location into a vibrant Spanish restaurant and shop with a series of brightly coloured patterns.

Davez's design takes inspiration from the way in which the lemons, mandarins and bittersweet oranges used in the gin are harvested and prepared. Her design aims to transport people from the cold, frosty streets of London to the warm, exotic atmosphere of the Spanish peninsula.

The "Frutería" shop offers Spanish-inspired delicacies, with packaging designed by Coco Davez. The range includes lemon-infused olive oil, Spanish almonds, lemon preserve and Mediterranean olives. Shoppers will also be able to pick up a G&T kit with a 70cl bottle of Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru Murcian Lemon and Fever-Tree Indian Tonic Water and a bottled Lemon Posset cocktail by renowned bartender Rich Woods.

Within the greengrocer is a tapas and cocktail bar serving a seasonal Spanish menu from Jimmy Garcia, catering that has been curated to pair with cocktails made with Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru Murcian Lemon. The ticketed Mediterranean dining experience includes a set menu presented on a sharing board, followed by a sharing dessert.

The drinks menu includes a Premier Cru Murcian Lemon & Tonic, a sparkling Premier Cru French 75 and the Premier Cru Aviation with a cherry twist. There is also a guest serve by mixologist Ryan Chetiyawardana, inspired by the Murcia region of Spain, which features Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru, lemon and melon husk-infused fino, lemon, rosemary bitters and absinthe.

A percentage of profits from the shopping and dining experience will be donated to The Drinks Trust.

Ogilvy PR is delivering the project.