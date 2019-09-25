Fayola Douglas
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Bombay Sapphire embraces AI art for Frieze London

Brand is opening a 'gin lounge' in Regent's Park.

Bombay Sapphire: guest bars create cocktails
Bombay Sapphire is showcasing a range of art created by artificial intelligence in its Frieze London gin lounge.

The work was developed in partnership with artist and designer Yinka Ilori, who feeds visuals into a machine-learning algorithm to make new creations that embody his characteristic style.

The activation at London's Regent's Park, where the annual art fair takes place, will include five Bombay Sapphire serves created in partnership with bartenders based in the capital. The pop-up runs for four days from 3 October.

Victoria Morris, vice-president for global marketing at Bombay Sapphire, said: "As a brand, we have recently worked with artists to explore different creative ideas and concepts, but this is our first foray into the world of AI-facilitated art.

"For us, the process really demonstrated that human creativity is the driving force behind technology-created art, but cutting-edge innovations such as computer algorithms provide an exciting medium to discover new creative possibilities."

The event is part of Bombay Sapphire’s ongoing "Stir creativity" campaign, which launched in 2018.

