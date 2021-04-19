Bombay Sapphire partners Design Museum on 'supermarket' project

Bombay Sapphire has partnered with artist Camille Walala and the Design Museum on a shop installation that aims to make creativity accessible to all.

This installation will allow the museum to welcome visitors to its shop at a time when the remainder of the venue remains closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Natasha Curtin, global vice-president, Bombay Sapphire, said: "For a year now our access to art galleries and creative institutions has been restricted due to the pandemic and so, as a brand, partnering with the Design Museum felt like a perfect way to bring the arts back to people in a safe and secure way."

"Our Supermarket installation will challenge people to think about the important role that creativity plays in our lives and reimagine a world where it is given essential status."

The "Supermarket" will take over the museum's shop and stock its shelves with essential items packaged in artworks created by 10 emerging artists. Walala has brought her visual style to the store itself that will combine art and shopping.

Essential items available to buy from Supermarket:

Fruit & vegetable stickers by Isabella Lima

Bread bag by Charlotte Edey

Rice box by Joey Yu

Pasta box by Holly Warburton

Kidney beans tin by Kentaro Okawara

Passata jar by Joey Yu

Porridge oat jar by Amy Warrall

Tea bag tin by Katherine Plumb

Coffee jar by Holly Warburton

Toilet roll by Michaela Yearwood-Dan

Face mask by Kentaro Okawara

Washing up liquid by Jess Warby

Tote bag by Camille Walala

Limited-edition Bombay Sapphire by Ruff Mercy

Tonic by Ruff Mercy

The product packaging provided a blank canvas for each artist's work, with each integrating "Bombay Sapphire blue". The mini designs are being sold at average supermarket prices. The full range is available to buy in-store at "Supermarket" as well as online via designmuseumshop.com and shop.bombaysapphire.com from 21 April until products sell out.

All proceeds from sales will go to the Design Museum's new Emerging Designer Access Fund – a new "pay it forward" scheme that distributes free Design Museum tickets to up and coming artists and designers, supported by Bombay Sapphire.

"Supermarket" at the Design Museum is part of a longstanding mission by Bombay Sapphire to inspire creativity in all.

Curtin added: "Bombay Sapphire has been connected to creativity for over 30 years.

"As well as supporting the museum as it sets up to reopen, this project gave us a chance to continue supporting emerging artists, something that has been a focus for us for many years, including throughout the pandemic."

AMV BBDO has led creative and production with Ogilvy delivering the messaging and comms.