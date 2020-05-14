Fayola Douglas
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Bombay Sapphire pivots 'Stir creativity' campaign to promote at-home experiences

Series will offer cocktail recipes and prize-winning challenges.

Bombay Sapphire: Yu will lead interactive drawing lesson
Bombay Sapphire has shifted its "Stir creativity" campaign to cater to people stuck at home due to the lockdown with a series of virtual cocktail and drawing masterclasses.

The "Stir creativity at home" series will also provide cocktail recipes from bartenders, content on how to be more creative at home and prize-winning challenges via the brand's social media platforms.

Bombay Sapphire wants to highlight that cocktail-making is a great way to get creative at home and use ingredients that people already have in their store cupboard.

The first virtual workshop – called "Cocktails & Create" – on 22 May will be hosted by bartender Franck Dedieu and artist Joey Yu. Dedieu will show guests how to create two cocktails – a G&T twist and a bramble. He will offer tips and tricks on cocktail creativity throughout, such as how to utilise staple cupboard items.

Yu will guide guests through the process of drawing their own bold, modern window scene, which will be either an interpretation of the view from their window at home or a reimagination of a view that is special to them.

Attendees will be invited to follow along via Zoom and will also have a chance to ask the experts questions along the way via the chat function. Ogilvy PR is delivering the project.

The experiential "Stir creativity" campaign first launched in 2018. 

