Bompas & Parr creates immersive garden for Singapore tourist board

Bompas & Parr has created a multisensory garden to commemorate Singapore’s 200th anniversary.

The garden in Broadgate, London, will feature a variety of Singaporean artists, chefs and mixologists. It will provide an opportunity to discover the sights, sounds and tastes of both historic and contemporary Singapore.

For three days from 13 June, visitors can experience a "tropical imaginarium" created by Singaporean botanical designer Humid House. In the garden, visitors will hear music and a haptic plant soundscape.

Throughout the installation, there will be an exploration of the faces and stories that have been part of Singapore’s transformation over the past 200 years and a kaleidoscope artwork installation.

An interactive experience will allow guests to virtually visit eight landmarks and have a 360-degree video tour.

Chefs will be serving dishes including buah keluak ice-cream, which combines savoury black nuts & chocolate and curry puffs. There will also be cocktails featuring Singaporean spices and flavours.

The event has been created in collaboration with Singaporean creative agency In The Wild.