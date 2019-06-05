Fayola Douglas
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Bompas & Parr creates immersive garden for Singapore tourist board

Multisensory space aims to 'spark spirit of discovery'.

Bompas & Parr: promoting Singapore's 200th anniversary
Bompas & Parr: promoting Singapore's 200th anniversary

Bompas & Parr has created a multisensory garden to commemorate Singapore’s 200th anniversary.

The garden in Broadgate, London, will feature a variety of Singaporean artists, chefs and mixologists. It will provide an opportunity to discover the sights, sounds and tastes of both historic and contemporary Singapore.

For three days from 13 June, visitors can experience a "tropical imaginarium" created by Singaporean botanical designer Humid House. In the garden, visitors will hear music and a haptic plant soundscape.

Throughout the installation, there will be an exploration of the faces and stories that have been part of Singapore’s transformation over the past 200 years and a kaleidoscope artwork installation.

An interactive experience will allow guests to virtually visit eight landmarks and have a 360-degree video tour.

Chefs will be serving dishes including buah keluak ice-cream, which combines savoury black nuts & chocolate and curry puffs. There will also be cocktails featuring Singaporean spices and flavours.

The event has been created in collaboration with Singaporean creative agency In The Wild.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now