Bompas & Parr launches sanitiser pump design competition

Bompas & Parr has launched a design competition to drive innovation in the midst of the coronavirus.

The creative community is being asked to redesign the sanitiser pumps now seen on counters across the globe and submit designs by 29 March.

Entrants can create designs of sanitiser pumps, sprays, wipes, dispense units or even gestures and rituals. Winning applications will be exhibited online and auctioned by Christie’s with proceeds going to The British Red Cross. Designs will also be exhibited at the Design Museum if the situation permits.

Sam Bompas told Campaign that the purpose of the project was to drive innovation that "normalises enhanced hygiene".

He added: "This will be important for the ad industry's current business model. Perhaps more importantly, this is crucial for social, mental and financial wellbeing of wider society."

The team wants to see all demographics getting creative, especially with the upcoming school closures.

The experiential sector has already begun to face the effects of the coronavirus with many projects cancelled and postponed. Looking towards the future, Bompas said: "The areas in which we and our friends work, the cultural, retail and hospitality and marketing industries, have all taken a blow from coronavirus. We are keen to creatively explore how people can safely move back into the public realm."

Bompas & Parr is planning to raise funds for The British Red Cross with this project.