Bompas & Parr launches studio in Hong Kong

Bompas & Parr has launched its first international studio in Hong Kong.

The new outpost for the creative experience design shop will be led by Josh Ng, who spent the past year in Bompas & Parr's London studio, absorbing the culture and approach to creative work and production.

According to Bompas & Parr, 80% of the London studio’s work was undertaken internationally and it has already realised projects across Asia. The new operation will work to increase the scale, volume and ambition of installations in the region.

Sam Bompas, co-founder of Bompas & Parr, told Campaign that although the pandemic has meant the current time is not the most "buoyant", it can create room for new opportunities.

"Having studios around the world means we anticipate being better-equipped to respond to ever-changing local tastes and more resilient to both local and global challenges such as Covid," he said.

"Though it’s not the most buoyant time to open, we’ve forged ahead. There’s always an edge you can find when there’s considerable market disruption. The success of Bompas & Parr itself and some of our early innovation in the realm of experiential came about due to the financial crisis in 2008. The pressures that big retailers and developers were experiencing then are now heightened."

The Hong Kong team will initially be liaising with the London studio before eventually becoming fully independent.

As part of the launch, the studio is creating "architectural jelly moulds" of Hong Kong landmarks. It is accepting nominations for iconic buildings to be modelled as part of a fully edible landscape at Interval coffee bar on Wellington Street in July.

Ng added: "I am very excited to represent Bompas & Parr in Hong Kong. Hong Kong is the perfect creative hub for Bompas & Parr to expand into Asia. We are looking forward to being collaborative and working with different creative parties in Asia."