Booking.com creates Eurovision Song Contest retreat in Turin

Booking.com has created a Eurovision Song Contest-inspired retreat in Turin to coincide with the music competition.

As Eurovision's Official Travel Partner, Booking.com is offering fans the chance to feel like a pop star through an immersive experience stay in Italy's 15th-century Casa del Pingone.

The "Eurovision Song Contest music retreat" will accommodate up to two guests per night and be available for two stays, to coincide with the second semi-final and grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

Guests will stay in a luxury apartment complete with a roof terrace and designer furniture. During their stay, they can record their own rendition of a Eurovision Song Contest hit in the property's built-in recording studio, where they will be helped by a professional music coach.

Outside the studio, guests can keep the hits playing with custom karaoke, snap pics in a photo session, or meditate and relax after a night of indulgence with the help of sound waves and vibrations through a gong yoga session.

VIP access to the Eurovisions will be granted to guests on 12 May for the second semi-final, and on 14 May for the the grand final. Booking.com Eurovision Song Contest ambassador and former contestant Conchita Wurst (Tom Neuwirth) will be on hand to greet guests.

The stay is priced at 12 euros per night, to honour the coveted "douze points" that each Eurovision finalist hopes to earn. The experience is being delivered in-house with PR by Ketchum.

Arjan Dijk, senior vice-president and chief marketing officer at Booking.com, said: "As the Official Travel Partner of Eurovision Song Contest 2022, Booking.com is playing a role in making it easier for millions of Eurovision fans to come together and celebrate one of the world's biggest and most beloved live music events, as well as its message of unity and inclusion.

"Beauty comes in a variety of forms in both music and travel, and the 'Eurovision Song Contest music retreat' is just one way that we're tapping into this unique moment to spark people's curiosity and inspire them to discover the people and places that make the Eurovision Song Contest so special."