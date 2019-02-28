Staff
Booking.com, Direct Line and Eve to speak at Brand v Performance event

Campaign Breaking Briefing takes place in London on 14 March.

Booking.com, Direct Line Group, Eve Sleep, Adam & Eve/DDB and PHD are among businesses that will talk about how to get the balance between long-term brand-building and short-term performance.

Andrew Smith, director of global marketing communications at Booking.com, Kerry Chilvers, brands director at Direct Line, and Cheryl Calverley, chief marketing officer at Eve, will each present at Campaign's latest Breakfast Briefing event, entitled "Brand v Performance: the marketer’s dilemma".

Other speakers include Les Binet, head of effectiveness at Adam & Eve/DDB and co-author of the acclaimed The Long and the Short of It, and Mike Florence, chief strategy officer at PHD UK.

The marketers and agency leaders will discuss why "performance" advertisers that are experts in digital marketing are now investing in brand, while traditional advertisers are becoming more performance-driven and going "direct to consumer".

"Brand v Performance: the marketer’s dilemma" takes place at the Regent Street Cinema in London on 14 March.

Campaign US will also host a Breakfast Briefing event on the same topic in New York on 10 April.

It will be the second time that Campaign has hosted dual breakfasts in London and New York on the same theme, following the success of "When brands take advertising in-house" last year.

Find out about tickets for the London event here

