Booking.com opens hotel for people with sweet tooth

Booking.com has created a "Candy cane house" as an example of the "unforgettable travel experiences" that it offers to customers.

The Soho Square residence will be available to book for up to two people for two respective nights on 18 and 19 December, priced at £99. It has candy cane-inspired windows and an icing sugar-infused, snowy facade.

Each room in the house is designed to "look, feel, smell and taste like Christmas".

Upon arrival, guests will be able to nibble on the edible Christmas wreaths. Inside, they can visit the "Candy lounge" to enjoy their complimentary hamper that includes drinks and confectionery. Large candy-style treats line the walls, while candy canes and edible baubles adorn the candy floss-coloured Christmas tree.

Stepping stones of Christmas sugar cookies will lead guests into the master "Ginger-breadroom", a festive woodland with edible chocolate pine cones. The bedside clock is made with gingerbread.

The "Coco-kitchen" contains melting chocolate walls and caramel flooring. Visitors can sample a chocolate-style cheese board and a variety of retro sweets. A "Sugar cube-icle" bathroom completes the property’s confectionery-inspired facilities.

Ryan Pearson, regional manager at Booking.com, said: "Christmas is one of those times of the year when we all love a little bit of indulgence. With a mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world, our 'Candy cane house' promises to have something to suit every type of sweet tooth.

"Just in time for the festive season, this mouth-watering abode is but one enticing example of the many unforgettable travel experiences customers can enjoy in the more than 6.2 million listings of homes, apartments and other unique places to stay on Booking.com."

Ketchum is working alongside Bearded Kitten to deliver the project.