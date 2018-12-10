Gurjit Degun
Booking.com unveils glitter activation

Travel site partnered Christian Cowan for the experience.

Booking.com took over a London townhouse to create a festive experience filled with glitter and sequins in a partnership with designer Christian Cowan.

The "House of sparkle" is a 2,000-square-foot space that "embraces ebullience, opulence and shimmer" – which Booking.com said are the latest fashion trends.

There is a lounge that the brand says looks as if it has been "dipped in pink glitter", the shower in the bathroom features blue glitter clouds and large "silver sequin rain installations", while the bedroom has disco balls and mirror details.

The front of the property is gold, with a black-and-white checkerboard glitter hallway and a "twisted glittery rainbow" staircase.

Guests received a welcome gift with drinks, snacks and "sparkly games", as well as Christian Cowan clothes to try on and a makeover station.

The experience ran from 7 to 9 December.

