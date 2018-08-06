Boost in profits for Unlimited Group

Michael Richards, managing director, Unlimited Group

Despite uncertainties around Brexit, the group said it is optimistic for the future after major British and international client wins resulted the "impressive" profit growth, which relates to the year to 31 March 2018.

As well as winning new clients, the group said it is also expanding its work on existing accounts, and its creative work recently won four golds and "best of the best" at the Campaign and PRWeek Brand Film Festival.

Michael Richards, the former international managing director at VCCP who was appointed as the group’s first MD in April, said: "Unlimited Group has been one of the industry’s best-kept secrets and I’m here to help unlock its potential, so more clients can benefit from the exceptional talent and agile structure we have that leverages data and analytics to drive results."

The company said its accounts have not yet been filed and it was unable to add further details about the financial performance.

The growth in profits comes after the group, formerly known as Creston, was reorganised into seven divisions: B2B & Technology, Brand and Social, CRM & Acquisition, Customer Engagement, Digital Transformation, Health, and Insight & Analytics.

The restructure, in April this year, has enabled the group to deliver a "more agile, responsive and accountable offering", and clients and teams operating across the agency disciplines now represent a significant proportion of the group’s business, according to today’s announcement.

The group recently acquired specialist B2B content and lead generation marketing agency First Base, to strengthen its B2B & Technology divison.

