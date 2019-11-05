Boots appeals to broader audience via partnership with Glamour



Boots has used its partnership with the Glamour Beauty Festival to appeal to an audience outside London and share new products with customers.

The retailer worked with Hyperactive to create a 440-square-metre space featuring 18 beauty brands at the Manchester event over the weekend.

This is double the space and number of brands that Boots worked with at Glamour’s London event earlier this year. The different venues allow Boots to do this – in London, the festival took place at the Saatchi Gallery, while in Manchester Glamour took over the Central Convention Complex.

Brands that activated in Manchester included Fenty, Too Faced, Clinique, Michael Kors and Estée Lauder. All offered one-to-one consultations on how best to use their products.

Nick Jackman, head of marketing for Boots, said: "I think it's really important that we have a presence outside of London and I guess the obvious answer to that would be that's why Glamour are here in the first place. They feel that same desire to move out and just to be able to appeal to a broader set of customers in a wider demographic, so we would absolutely echo that.

"While we have a very wide expanse of stores across the full country, being able to show up here and offer the customer base within Manchester the opportunity to properly engage in a way that they haven't necessarily before – or least for quite a long time – is really exciting for us."

Jackman added that Boots' beauty marketing strategy is being able to share new products with customers and therefore the Glamour partnership is "a perfect vehicle".

He said: "This is bringing the whole product proposition and brand experience to life for customers. To meet some of the brand experts and really understand some of the products that are on offer, what those products can offer them and get immersed within that brand.

"We have a variety of different treatments and opportunities to engage with experiential activations."