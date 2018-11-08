Boots celebrates mother/daughter relationship for Christmas

Boots has created a heart-warming Christmas ad following the relationship between a mother and daughter.

The work, created by Ogilvy UK, is called "Get them something that says… you get them" and is designed to encourage people to buy gifts that celebrate people's "uniqueness".

The film tells the story of Clare and her self-absorbed teenage daughter Molly as Clare attempts to patiently guide Molly through her life, such as trying to help with a fancy hairstyle. Molly only realises her mother’s talents as a singer when she sees her performing as part of a choir at a Christmas market. After seeing her mum in a new light, Molly decides to buy her a red lipstick for her next performance.

The soundtrack is She’s Me Mum, a take on Robbie Williams’ She’s the One.

It is the second Christmas ad that Ogilvy has created for Boots after the agency picked up the business from Mother in 2017. Last year’s spot had a similar theme, following the relationship between two sisters.

The work was created by Liam Butler and Mark Harrison, and directed by Frank Todaro through Moxie Pictures. Media planning and buying was handled by MediaCom.

The campaign airs on 10 November during The X Factor and will also run across print, PR, loyalty, in-store, social and the Boots Health & Beauty magazine.

Helen Normoyle, marketing director for Boots UK and Ireland, said: "Christmas and the festive period is a perfect time to bring together friends and family, and we wanted to really celebrate this special connection by focusing in on the spirit of beauty gifts showing you really understand your loved ones.

"The story charting the relationship between the mum and daughter was a perfect example of how even when we’re close to the ones we love, we can often take their unique traits for granted.

"Working with our own Boots colleagues in the choir and having a fresh take on a well-known song provided a fun and touching way to bring our proposition to life."