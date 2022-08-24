Promoted
Boots’ Jeremiah to chair new-look Newsworks awards

The annual competition will put a new spotlight on creativity, people and purpose

Helen Jeremiah: Boots VP marketing director and inaugural Newsworks Awards chair of judges
Newsworks has shaken up its annual awards with a new name and broader focus, and announced Boots VP marketing director Helen Jeremiah as its inaugural chair of judges.

The 2022 Newsworks Awards will recognise the best advertising in news brands, specifically rewarding creativity, people and purpose-led ads, alongside partnership and effectiveness, plus tactical and contextual work.

There are 10 categories (below) and judging will be based on freshly-determined criteria. There will also be a Grand Prix Campaign of the Year, chosen by the judges from the category winners.

The free-to-enter contest opens for entries today, September 6th, with a deadline of September 30th. Jeremiah will chair an independent judging panel of industry experts, including Campaign editor-in-chief Gideon Spanier, and winners will be celebrated at a party at the NoMad Hotel in London’s Covent Garden on December 1st.

Re-positioning the awards to champion more than just planning reflects the increasing variety in news brand advertising, said Jo Allan, the Newsworks chief executive.

“We have reimagined our awards to better reflect and celebrate the  dynamic nature of the advertising in news brands,” she said. “We have consciously broadened the categories to  better honour the creativity, partnerships and the conscious-led campaigns that we are seeing as well as  recognising young agency talent and individual brands who champion our industry.” 

Jeremiah said she was looking forward to “being inspired by the most creative, tactical and  socially-focused campaigns that have appeared in news brands over the last 18 months.

“News brands have a long and trusted history of campaigning for change on behalf of their readers, and  in these challenging times that makes them the perfect platform for running impactful, purpose-driven  advertising campaigns, so I am especially keen to see the quality and depth of work that has been going  on in this area.” 

The 2022 Newswork Awards categories:

  • Best display campaign
  • Best content partnership
  • Most creative ad (new)
  • Best tactical ad
  • Best contextual campaign
  • Most effective campaign
  • Best social impact campaign (new)
  • Best sustainable campaign (new)
  • Rising agency star of the year (new)
  • Advertiser of the year (new)
  • Grand Prix – Campaign of the year (new)

For more information and to enter, see here.

 

