Boots launches agency to assist partner brands

Boots UK has announced the launch of an ad service called Boots Media Group, which will help the retailer's partner brands deliver personalised campaigns and maximise profits through first-party data.

The health and beauty retailer has partnered with Threefold, a commerce media agency, to deliver the service. Current clients of Threefold include the Co-op, Deliveroo, and The Very Group.

Boots’ Advantage Card loyalty scheme has 17 million active members that Boots Media Group can tap into, enabling the service to gather vital data on customer habits. Then, it will help brands deliver campaigns in-store, across Boots’ digital platforms, and social media.

A full-service approach will be taken, wth dedicated account management, campaign planning, and return-on-investment reporting.

Pete Markey, chief marketing officer at Boots UK, said: “By unlocking the power of our first-party data and giving access to our marketing channels to brands, we can help accelerate ROI by delivering relevant experiences to customers and ultimately enhance the shopping experience for them.”

Boots' product brands include No7, Soap & Glory and Liz Earle.

Sam Knights, chief executive officer of Threefold, said: “Boots has an unparalleled set of capabilities in this space. With a strong and respected brand, a complete omnichannel proposition and the ability to activate campaigns at significant scale, we’re thrilled to be partnering with Boots to bring this opportunity to the market for brands.”