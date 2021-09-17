Shauna Lewis
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Boots launches agency to assist partner brands

The media group will utilise Boots' loyalty card scheme to provide first-party data.

Image Credit: Michael McNerney
Image Credit: Michael McNerney

Boots UK has announced the launch of an ad service called Boots Media Group, which will help the retailer's partner brands deliver personalised campaigns and maximise profits through first-party data.

The health and beauty retailer has partnered with Threefold, a commerce media agency, to deliver the service. Current clients of Threefold include the Co-op, Deliveroo, and The Very Group.

Boots’ Advantage Card loyalty scheme has 17 million active members that Boots Media Group can tap into, enabling the service to gather vital data on customer habits. Then, it will help brands deliver campaigns in-store, across Boots’ digital platforms, and social media.

A full-service approach will be taken, wth dedicated account management, campaign planning, and return-on-investment reporting.

Pete Markey, chief marketing officer at Boots UK, said:  “By unlocking the power of our first-party data and giving access to our marketing channels to brands, we can help accelerate ROI by delivering relevant experiences to customers and ultimately enhance the shopping experience for them.”

Boots' product brands include No7, Soap & Glory and Liz Earle.

Sam Knights, chief executive officer of Threefold, said: “Boots has an unparalleled set of capabilities in this space. With a strong and respected brand, a complete omnichannel proposition and the ability to activate campaigns at significant scale, we’re thrilled to be partnering with Boots to bring this opportunity to the market for brands.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

An autumn harvest of TV’s top ads

An autumn harvest of TV’s top ads

Promoted

September 13, 2021
Dmexco app

DMEXCO @ home 2021: experience tomorrow's digital trends – today

Promoted

August 23, 2021
Audience addressability

The future of audience addressability – according to eBay, Reach and PubMatic

Promoted

August 11, 2021
Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Promoted

August 06, 2021