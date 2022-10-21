Boots’ next-gen in-house operation

With well over 2,000 UK stores, an online operation that now accounts for over 15% of sales, and a loyalty card with 15 million active members, Boots’ marketing team is busy.

The retailer's marketing ecosystem is multi-faceted made up of internal and external expertise. But at Campaign’s In-Housing Summit, Boots’ chief marketing officer, Pete Markey, told Oliver Deputy Group CEO, Sharon Whale, that the retailer needed additional skills that would enable it to modernise in-store marketing.

“What we were missing was experience of an in-store environment. Retail is particularly fast-moving; things we thought were great five years ago aren’t great now. The things you thought would drive trade in-store have moved on a lot,” he said.

Boots needed an agency partner capable of updating its in-store marketing for an omnichannel environment. It worked with Oliver to design, build and launch an in-house agency with a focus on in-store marketing as well as wider content.

Oliver complements Boot’s existing marketing footprint, made up of an in-house studio called the B-Hive, a relationship with WPP that encompasses ideation and strategic input, and a range of smaller agencies.

For Markey, the goal was to bring in expertise to fill the gaps. “You get all the expertise in areas that you don’t have, and all the expertise from the other businesses [Oliver] works with. You benefit from all of that ingrained knowledge.”

There was also a cost benefit, but this wasn’t the main driver. “Anyone can do cheap work, and we set the benchmark really high for Oliver.”

Clear narrative

When it comes to making a success of the partnership, the most important aspect is to develop a clear narrative or strategy for the marketing department. “I have a strategy and a plan that fits on one page,” Markey said. “I tend to wear it out by reminding people, but it’s really helpful. Do a good job of marketing, link it to the wider business strategy.”

For Boots, strengthening its work with agencies was one of four strategic pillars for 2022, enabling it to clearly map the project back into one of its key strategic goals.

Developing this narrative, as well as clearly stating expectations, can help avoid common pitfalls such as mismatched expectations, or tension between in-house and agency teams. Markey added it’s also crucial to invest simultaneously in in-house resources to ensure the onboarding process is as smooth as possible. “You can’t underestimate the importance of planning and scoping.”

Two further important parts of the process involved asking in-house teams to lead the initial onboarding process, giving them a sense of ownership, and determining the right KPIs for the work. It also ensured both agency and in-house staff were working towards the same goals. “It’s all about clarity about who’s here to do what, so there’s never a moment of anyone feeling threatened.”

The benefits of working with an agency over developing in-house expertise extend beyond any potential cost savings, Markey added. “[Oliver] wasn't afraid to challenge our thinking. Working with an agency brings core skills and experience we didn’t have and which we felt would be difficult to hire in. You can hire great creatives and designers, but it’s the modern retail knowledge [we needed].”

It also allows Boots to fast-track work in response to quickly-evolving trends – which can disappear in two weeks on platforms such as TikTok. “You get to opportunities faster because you break walls down. Pace is really important.”

The retailer now uses first-party data in 43% of its media activity, focusing on personalised, targeted activity. Adobe Cloud technology is used to centralise its data and enable agency and in-house staff to react quickly. As Markey said: “The perfect ecosystem is great technology connecting your data, which leads to great content.”