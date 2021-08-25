Fayola Douglas
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Boots' No7 issues 'call for change' to beauty industry on diversity in ads

The beauty brand found women with non-white skin tones do not feel represented.

No7: ad features group of real women
No7: ad features group of real women

No7 is highlighting the need for diversity in skincare ads with a new global campaign that celebrates healthy skin for everyone.

The beauty brand found 56% of the UK women with non-white skin tones do not feel represented by the skincare industry and products designed for them. In the US, 63% of women of colour feel there aren't enough effective skincare products for them.

With "We see you" by The Pharm, the WPP partnership team dedicated to Walgreens Boots Alliance, the brand focuses the lens on the skincare industry, highlighting the need to prioritise diversity and ensure skincare solutions are truly inclusive.

The film, which builds on No7's global platform "Unstoppable together", was created by Maisie Willis and Antonio Gizzonio. It shows a diverse group of real women.

They recite the line "Now you see me", while looking in the mirror, before saying "Now you don't", when looking at generic beauty ads. The work is intended to show the women, all of whom have different skin types and concerns, seeing themselves as not represented by the skincare industry.

"We see you" also promotes the launch of an extended Retinol range, which is applied by some of the women featured in the campaign. The director was Leonn Ward through Black dog Films.

Atilla Cansun, chief marketing officer, No7 Beauty Company at Walgreens Boots Alliance, said: "We understand the different skin health concerns that our diverse audiences have. And I hope this new campaign will show our consumers that we are seeing them. It is only the beginning for No7, as we work to make the beauty and skincare industry more inclusive."

Munnawar Chishty, global vice president and category director beauty, added: “We’re on a journey to create skincare solutions for everyone. And it starts with democratising the most powerful skincare ingredient - retinol - and creating a flexible, inclusive regime for all skin types, colours, ages and genders. A key part of the development of the new campaign was to showcase this inclusivity.” 

Russell Weaver, global creative director, The Pharm/VMLY&R, said: "The campaign is a call for change to the wider beauty industry to become inclusive of all skin. I take great pride in our shared commitment to diversity, inclusion, and representation, ensuring we build it into the work we create – from script to casting, production crew and beyond."

No7 has also announced that it has increased the diversity of its consumer panel by 121%. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Dmexco app

DMEXCO @ home 2021: experience tomorrow's digital trends – today

Promoted

August 23, 2021
Audience addressability

The future of audience addressability – according to eBay, Reach and PubMatic

Promoted

August 11, 2021
Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Promoted

August 06, 2021
Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Promoted

July 27, 2021