Boots' No7 issues 'call for change' to beauty industry on diversity in ads

No7 is highlighting the need for diversity in skincare ads with a new global campaign that celebrates healthy skin for everyone.

The beauty brand found 56% of the UK women with non-white skin tones do not feel represented by the skincare industry and products designed for them. In the US, 63% of women of colour feel there aren't enough effective skincare products for them.

With "We see you" by The Pharm, the WPP partnership team dedicated to Walgreens Boots Alliance, the brand focuses the lens on the skincare industry, highlighting the need to prioritise diversity and ensure skincare solutions are truly inclusive.

The film, which builds on No7's global platform "Unstoppable together", was created by Maisie Willis and Antonio Gizzonio. It shows a diverse group of real women.

They recite the line "Now you see me", while looking in the mirror, before saying "Now you don't", when looking at generic beauty ads. The work is intended to show the women, all of whom have different skin types and concerns, seeing themselves as not represented by the skincare industry.

"We see you" also promotes the launch of an extended Retinol range, which is applied by some of the women featured in the campaign. The director was Leonn Ward through Black dog Films.

Atilla Cansun, chief marketing officer, No7 Beauty Company at Walgreens Boots Alliance, said: "We understand the different skin health concerns that our diverse audiences have. And I hope this new campaign will show our consumers that we are seeing them. It is only the beginning for No7, as we work to make the beauty and skincare industry more inclusive."

Munnawar Chishty, global vice president and category director beauty, added: “We’re on a journey to create skincare solutions for everyone. And it starts with democratising the most powerful skincare ingredient - retinol - and creating a flexible, inclusive regime for all skin types, colours, ages and genders. A key part of the development of the new campaign was to showcase this inclusivity.”

Russell Weaver, global creative director, The Pharm/VMLY&R, said: "The campaign is a call for change to the wider beauty industry to become inclusive of all skin. I take great pride in our shared commitment to diversity, inclusion, and representation, ensuring we build it into the work we create – from script to casting, production crew and beyond."

No7 has also announced that it has increased the diversity of its consumer panel by 121%.