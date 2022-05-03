Charlotte Rawlings
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Boots releases first TV spot for Advantage Card

The campaign was created in partnership with WPP’s The Pharm.

Boots: campaign is running across TV, radio, digital, out-of-home, paid social, and print
Boots: campaign is running across TV, radio, digital, out-of-home, paid social, and print

Boots is set to release its first TV ad for its Advantage Card tomorrow (4 May), which raises awareness of the new Price Advantage Scheme.

The scheme enables shoppers to purchase Boots products at an exclusively lower price and expanded onto the Boots website last month, rolling out across 400 products.

Directed by Diarmid Harrison-Murray, the 20-second ad features the card taking centre stage as it bursts with products and savings. 

The spot was created by VMLY&R as part of WPP unit The Pharm, which was also responsible for the 2021 Christmas ad “Bags of Joy” starring Jenna Coleman.

A fully integrated marketing campaign is running alongside the ad across radio, digital, out-of-home, paid social, and print. 

In addition, Boots had a partnership with Bauer media, which involved promoting the card through the media giant’s multiple platforms including Magic, Kiss and Grazia.

It also featured on the Magic Breakfast show throughout April with hosts Ronan Keating and Harriet Scott discussing the benefits of the card. 

Pete Markey, chief marketing officer at Boots UK, said this was “the most integrated campaign [Boots has] ever done”.

“It’s the first proper TV campaign in advantage card history,” Markey explained. “There’s been the odd ad from time to time that drops a little mention in, but this is the first campaign to put price advantage front and centre in its 25 year history, which hopefully underlines why this is such an important initiative for us.”

Markey added: “Having launched at a time where people may be feeling the pinch, the creative idea is centred around the delight Price Advantage brings as its ‘bursts’ with savings that help people get more out of life for less.” 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How Rakuten Advertising is rolling TV's future forward

How Rakuten Advertising is rolling TV's future forward

Promoted

April 27, 2022
Get more from your agency, with smarter brand management

Get more from your agency, with smarter brand management

Promoted

April 25, 2022
Agency 2030: the future starts today

Agency 2030: the future starts today

Promoted

April 22, 2022
Because Innovation Matters: hear from Mary Portas, Holly Tucker and CMOs

Because Innovation Matters: hear from Mary Portas, Holly Tucker and CMOs

Promoted

April 22, 2022