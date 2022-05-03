Boots releases first TV spot for Advantage Card

Boots is set to release its first TV ad for its Advantage Card tomorrow (4 May), which raises awareness of the new Price Advantage Scheme.

The scheme enables shoppers to purchase Boots products at an exclusively lower price and expanded onto the Boots website last month, rolling out across 400 products.

Directed by Diarmid Harrison-Murray, the 20-second ad features the card taking centre stage as it bursts with products and savings.

The spot was created by VMLY&R as part of WPP unit The Pharm, which was also responsible for the 2021 Christmas ad “Bags of Joy” starring Jenna Coleman.

A fully integrated marketing campaign is running alongside the ad across radio, digital, out-of-home, paid social, and print.

In addition, Boots had a partnership with Bauer media, which involved promoting the card through the media giant’s multiple platforms including Magic, Kiss and Grazia.

It also featured on the Magic Breakfast show throughout April with hosts Ronan Keating and Harriet Scott discussing the benefits of the card.

Pete Markey, chief marketing officer at Boots UK, said this was “the most integrated campaign [Boots has] ever done”.

“It’s the first proper TV campaign in advantage card history,” Markey explained. “There’s been the odd ad from time to time that drops a little mention in, but this is the first campaign to put price advantage front and centre in its 25 year history, which hopefully underlines why this is such an important initiative for us.”

Markey added: “Having launched at a time where people may be feeling the pinch, the creative idea is centred around the delight Price Advantage brings as its ‘bursts’ with savings that help people get more out of life for less.”