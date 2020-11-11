Boots tackles hygiene poverty in Christmas ad featuring singing bathroom products

Boots has launched a Christmas campaign encouraging the British public to help fight hygiene poverty this festive season.

Created by Ogilvy UK, “What the world needs now” shows personified soap, bubbles, toothpaste and other consumer goods as they sing a rendition of What the World Needs Now is Love by Dionne Warwick.

The TV ad is launched alongside online, radio and press activity. It was created by Emma Parkinson and Solomon Bednall-Greaves, and directed by Silence Aitken-Till through Curate Films. The media agency is MediaCom.

“We know it’s going to be a different Christmas for people on many levels, so we wanted to invest in a Christmas campaign that harnessed the true spirit of this year and people’s desire for kindness and care,” Helen Normoyle, marketing director of Boots, said.

“As a business, we want to offer our support to an important cause that’s been accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic."

To support the campaign, Boots is providing £1m worth of hygiene essentials to The Hygiene Bank in a bid to help people in the UK living in hygiene poverty.

Customers are also invited to donate hygiene items to people in need this Christmas, and essential items can be dropped off at Hygiene Bank boxes in 245 Boots stores across England.

Normoyle added: “We know people are going to be value-focused this Christmas, so we’ve created some of our best-value offers ever to help people buy Christmas gifts big and small for their loved ones.”

Boots has also partnered charity Hestia to provide access to safe spaces for victims of domestic abuse, as well as Macmillan Cancer Support, BBC Children in Need and The Prince’s Trust.

Last year’s Christmas spot “Bootiques” encapsulated the challenge of finding appropriate gifts for friends and family at Christmas time.