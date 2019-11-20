Boots tailors shopping experiences with Christmas activations

Boots’ Christmas pop-ups have allowed the retailer to curate tailored shopping experiences to target people in different areas of the UK.

The London "Bootique" activation, which is running from 20 to 26 November, focuses on love, after Boots’ research found that people in the capital spend the most in the country on sexual well-being products and their love lives.

The Soho shop turns the concept of love upside down, with the furniture placed on the ceiling. There are also no visible payment points, with brand ambassadors carrying handheld devices instead.

Julie Bentley, senior marketing manager at Boots, said: "It was really about thinking: we want to create this world of romance and world of love, what are all the different ways that you can do that. When we look at our product range, there's so much in there, from beauty to health and wellness, we wanted to find an interesting way to loop all that together.

"We've got some lipsticks here that are about just showing you care for your best friend, right through to the other end for those people that are looking for advice for sexual well-being, 'cause that's part of a really healthy relationship as well."

The "Bootiques" are part of Boots’ Christmas campaign by Ogilvy that highlights the challenges of sourcing appropriate gifts for friends and family with varying interests.

The Birmingham activation will be aimed at tweens and the Liverpool pop-up based around sleep.