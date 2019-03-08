Boots UK partners Glamour Festival to showcase new retail experience

Boots UK is set to overhaul its beauty experience, bringing new products and brands to the high street and creating in-store beauty halls led by a team of specialists.

The beauty retailer will showcase its new retail offering at the Glamour Beauty Festival, which opens today (8 March) at London’s Saatchi Gallery. Visitors will be able to meet the new Boots beauty specialists and enjoy a first glimpse of the design of the redesigned beauty halls and the enhanced product range.

Helen Normoyle, marketing director at Boots UK, said: "Our 12-month partnership with Glamour will really help bring this to life through sponsorship of its live beauty festivals in London and Manchester, where beauty lovers will get a sneak preview at some of the game-changing new brands set to launch in our stores and online."

In April, 24 of the retailer’s largest beauty halls will be refitted, with all traditional beauty counters replaced by live demonstration areas and discovery zones to encourage customers to sample the products. More than 200 beauty specialists have been recruited and 20 new beauty brands will be introduced including Skyn Iceland, Soaper Duper and Live + Be.