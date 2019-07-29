Ben Bold
Boris Johnson government plans £100m campaign for no-deal Brexit

Activity will seek to 'prepare' businesses for very real prospect of no deal.

Brexit: government says UK will leave EU on 31 October (picture: Getty Images)
Prime minister Boris Johnson's government is planning a reported £100m public-information advertising splurge to prepare the UK for the increasingly likely prospect of a no-deal Brexit, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

It is understood that chancellor Sajid Javid will announce details of the campaign later today. Activity is expected to be focused on traditional media – TV, radio and out-of-home – with £100m spent in the next three months leading up to the UK's departure from the European Union on 31 October.

News of the campaign comes a year after Campaign reported that the government under former prime minister Theresa May was planning 140 campaigns including a Brexit deal "reassurance" drive promising it was getting the "best exit deal for the UK". It was one of 143 campaigns planned for 2018/19 with a total spend of £300m. That promise of a Brexit deal has since proven empty and Johnson is aggressively pursuing a different tack.

Javid had already stated that there will be "significant extra funding" to get Britain ready to leave the EU. According to the Telegraph, he added that funding would contribute to one of the UK's "biggest-ever public-information campaigns".

The public-information blitz will target 27 million UK households ahead of Johnson's "do or die" proclamation around the exit date.

Campaign contacted the Cabinet press office but had not heard back at the time of writing.

