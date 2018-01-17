Bose names WPP group as global agency

Bose launched the 'Get closer' ad campaign, created by Grey London, in 2016

Grey Group, Wunderman, Hogarth Worldwide and MediaCom are reportedly the agencies involved, though Bose has not disclosed specifics or financials.

Bose has previously worked with Grey Group on creative, including its lauded "Get closer" campaign from Grey London in 2016.

MediaCom and Interpublic have worked on Bose’s media planning and buying activity.

The new partnership, which comes into effect later this spring, follows an agency review process held over several months to centralise Bose’s marketing services in the Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Americas.

"Our business has grown in every market we serve, and every category we’re in. We think that’s because we put our customers first in every part of the company. And an integrated model is the best way to focus on them, and the right fit for our plans," Nicola Emsley, head of global marketing for Bose, said in a release.

"WPP had the best understanding of the our brand, with the best network, talent, and vision to help us."

A version of this article was first published by Campaign Asia-Pacific