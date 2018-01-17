Robert Swatsky
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Bose names WPP group as global agency

Audio electronics firm Bose has selected a "custom-built" team of WPP agencies to be its global agency across creative, media and digital along with localisation and production.

Bose launched the 'Get closer' ad campaign, created by Grey London, in 2016
Bose launched the 'Get closer' ad campaign, created by Grey London, in 2016

Grey Group, Wunderman, Hogarth Worldwide and MediaCom are reportedly the agencies involved, though Bose has not disclosed specifics or financials.

Bose has previously worked with Grey Group on creative, including its lauded "Get closer" campaign from Grey London in 2016.

MediaCom and Interpublic have worked on Bose’s media planning and buying activity.

The new partnership, which comes into effect later this spring, follows an agency review process held over several months to centralise Bose’s marketing services in the Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Americas.

"Our business has grown in every market we serve, and every category we’re in. We think that’s because we put our customers first in every part of the company. And an integrated model is the best way to focus on them, and the right fit for our plans," Nicola Emsley, head of global marketing for Bose, said in a release.

"WPP had the best understanding of the our brand, with the best network, talent, and vision to help us."

A version of this article was first published by Campaign Asia-Pacific

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

Promoted

January 17, 2018

Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

BRANDS
YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

Promoted

January 16, 2018

YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

MEDIA
#Trending: Five key trends for 2018

Promoted

January 10, 2018

#Trending: Five key trends for 2018

No promotion? No problem: Four steps to getting back on track

Promoted

January 09, 2018

No promotion? No problem: Four steps to getting back on track