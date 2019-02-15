Bose renews F1 sponsorship on Channel 4 despite fewer live races

Bose has renewed its sponsorship of Channel 4’s Formula One coverage for another year, despite the broadcaster’s live racing coverage having been reduced to one Grand Prix.

The audio brand has agreed to continue its sponsorship from last year, with Channel 4 owning the viewing rights for the British Grand Prix on 14 July and highlights of all races throughout the year.

Under the previous F1 deal that began in 2016, Channel 4 had broadcast 10 live races a year.

Bose had been impressed by research that showed its headphone had become the most recognised brand among Channel 4’s F1 viewers, overtaking two headphone-maker rivals during the course of last year.

Claimed ownership of Bose headphones increased among viewers from 17% to 21% during the season, Bose's research also found.

This year marks the first time that the vast majority of F1 races will only be available on subscription TV in the UK.

From now until 2024, Sky has exclusive F1 rights to broadcast all races on its pay-TV channel Sky Sports F1, under a deal agreed with F1's previous owner, CVC Capital Partners. F1's current owner, Liberty Global, agreed to give Channel 4 the rights to the British Grand Prix in a deal struck last year.

Bose global media manager Jorma Kremser said: "We’re delighted to renew our partnership with Channel 4. We’ve had some great feedback off the back of our sponsorship of Channel 4’s 2018 Formula One coverage, so we’re looking forward to the 2019 season with real optimism."