Bountiful Cow founder Henry Daglish quits

The7stars plans to keep operating Bountiful Cow as a separate business.

Daglish: departure is a surprise
Daglish: departure is a surprise

Henry Daglish, the founder of Bountiful Cow, has stepped down from the media agency that he set up with backing from the7stars in 2016.

Daglish’s decision to quit is a surprise. It is not known what he plans to do next.

“I want to thank the7stars for the amazing experience I’ve had in building Bountiful Cow,” Daglish said. “Now feels like a good time to try something new.”

The7stars Holdings, parent company and owner of the7stars, Britain’s biggest independent media agency, plans to keep operating Bountiful Cow as a separate business and has begun a search to replace Daglish.

The agency has 20 staff, annual billings of £26m and 26 clients – the biggest of which is Starling Bank – according to its Campaign School Report, which was published in April.

Daglish quit as managing director of Arena Media, a subsidiary of Havas, to set up Bountiful Cow in 2016.

On the agency’s third anniversary in November 2019, he wrote in Campaign: “I have been told that, three years in, you’re no longer a start-up – and, to be honest, that seems about right to me. This cow is here to stay.”

Companies House filings show Daglish is a director of Bountiful Cow and the7stars Holdings and he is also understood to be a shareholder.

Jenny Biggam, co-founder of the7stars, is the majority shareholder in the7stars Holdings.

