Bountiful Cow founder Henry Daglish quits

Henry Daglish, the founder of Bountiful Cow, has stepped down from the media agency that he set up with backing from the7stars in 2016.

Daglish’s decision to quit is a surprise. It is not known what he plans to do next.

“I want to thank the7stars for the amazing experience I’ve had in building Bountiful Cow,” Daglish said. “Now feels like a good time to try something new.”

The7stars Holdings, parent company and owner of the7stars, Britain’s biggest independent media agency, plans to keep operating Bountiful Cow as a separate business and has begun a search to replace Daglish.

The agency has 20 staff, annual billings of £26m and 26 clients – the biggest of which is Starling Bank – according to its Campaign School Report, which was published in April.

Daglish quit as managing director of Arena Media, a subsidiary of Havas, to set up Bountiful Cow in 2016.

On the agency’s third anniversary in November 2019, he wrote in Campaign: “I have been told that, three years in, you’re no longer a start-up – and, to be honest, that seems about right to me. This cow is here to stay.”

Companies House filings show Daglish is a director of Bountiful Cow and the7stars Holdings and he is also understood to be a shareholder.

Jenny Biggam, co-founder of the7stars, is the majority shareholder in the7stars Holdings.