Bountiful Cow hires Guardian ad chief as new CEO

Bountiful Cow has appointed the former advertising chief of the Guardian and Starcom veteran Adam Foley as its new chief executive.

He will succeed founder Henry Daglish, who stepped down in November before founding "new concept" media experience agency Bicycle London.

Bountiful Cow chief strategy officer Chetan Murthy, managing partner Zoe Haywood and head of planning Ellie Roberts will directly report to Foley.

He joins from the Guardian, where he has been director of advertising for the past six months and helped relaunch its branded content division, Guardian Labs.

Prior to Guardian, Foley spent 12 years at Starcom MediaVest (now Starcom) where he was managing partner of strategy.

He joins Bountiful Cow following a year in which it doubled its billings due to a spate of new business wins in Q1 and “some high impact work for Camden Town Brewery, Charlie Bigham’s, STX movies, and Numan”. Recently the agency has delivered new work for Klarna, Signet and Virgin Red.

“There's never been more competition for people's attention, so the role of creativity and smart planning is more important than ever,” Foley said. “I'm delighted to be joining the team at Bountiful Cow to continue to find new ways to unlock transformation and growth for their brilliant roster of clients.”

Jenny Biggam, founder of parent company the7stars Group, said: “Adam is an experienced innovator and leader who really gets the evolving media landscape and the importance of our independent spirit and agile and transparent media offering.

The Guardian told Campaign: “Adam has played an important role in the Guardian’s advertising team since he joined in 2015 – helping us to win Sales Team of Year and to establish a modern advertising strategy that delivered campaigns for some of the biggest brands, including Visa, Google and Ocado. We wish him all the best for his next step.”