Charlotte Rawlings
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Bountiful Cow and Motel win media and creative accounts for language platform Busuu

The two agencies will help drive the language platform's worldwide growth.

Busuu: language platform offers 13 languages and has learners across 190 countries
Language learning platform Busuu has appointed Bountiful Cow and Motel as its media and creative agencies respectively, following a competitive pitch.

The appointment follows a period of success for the platform as its users grew rapidly through lockdown to hit 120 million worldwide. The two agencies pitched separately and will assist Busuu in this global growth.

The language learning market’s value is forecast to grow to about $115bn over the next five years. Busuu, which was founded in 2008, was acquired by US-based student media platform Chegg at the end of last year in a deal worth $436m (£318m). It has offices in London and Spain.

Rachael Pollard, chief marketing officer at Busuu said: “Our platform has been proven to offer the best way to learn a language, combining the ability to learn and then practise with both expert tutors and our native speaker community."

She added: “I’m thrilled to be working with Motel and Bountiful Cow to grow awareness of the Busuu brand, and ensure our product gets into the hands of those it can truly help.”

Chetan Murthy, head of strategy at Bountiful Cow, said: “We’re delighted Busuu have chosen Bountiful Cow to help supercharge their next phase for their business. Our values, culture, and ambitions are completely aligned and we can’t wait to get started.”

Lee Tan, founder at Motel, added: “'We love what Busuu offers. They're a company we can learn from and grow with. I’m even learning Spanish to help speak to my in-laws. That’s three awesome reasons to be thrilled about this new partnership.”

Bountiful Cow’s clients include Virgin Red and Branston, while Motel has worked with brands including Coke Zero and Klarna.

Topics

