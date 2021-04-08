Bountiful Cow picks CSO and managing partner as Graeme Douglas departs

Bountiful Cow has appointed Chetan Murthy as chief strategy officer and Zoe Haywood as managing partner.

Both will report to interim chief executive Nick Maddison who is managing partner at the7stars which backed Bountiful Cow at launch.

Murthy will replace Graeme Douglas who departs the agency later this year. Douglas was part of the agency's launch team in 2016, having previously been executive creative director at TBWA London.

Murthy joins after a year of freelancing as a strategy consultant and a fixed-term contract as comms strategy director at Droga5. Prior to this he was head of journey design at Wavemaker and global head of strategy at Vizeum for over four years from 2014.

Haywood will be joining her newly created role from sister agency the7stars where she started as digital account executive 13 years ago before becoming digital account manager, digital account director and then client lead. Since 2018, Haywood has been working as the business director.

The new senior team will focus on driving the agency's strategic output, leading new business pitches and supercharging the growth of client businesses with breakthrough communications.

Maddison said: "I am thrilled that Murthy and Haywood are joining the incredible team at Bountiful Cow to continue to nurture the agency's palpable culture of creativity, innovation and collaboration between our people, our clients and our agency partners.

"It's an exciting time for the agency following a number of new business wins in quarter one and I am looking forward to seeing the great impact they both have on delivering innovation and business value for Bountiful Cow's clients."

The new hires follow the appointment of Ian Daly as head of AV, who joined from the7stars earlier this year.

Former chief executive Henry Daglish, who founded Bountiful Cow with backing from the7stars in 2016, left the business in November 2020. Bountiful Cow is currently in the final stage of interviews for the chief executive role.