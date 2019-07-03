Emmet McGonagle
Bountiful Cow targets carbon footprint with TV offset scheme

It seems not all cows are bad for the environment.

Just like its bovine namesake, media agency Bountiful Cow has come to terms with the magnitude of its carbon footprint. 

According to the company, one hour of TV is responsible for 11.1 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions in the UK, with ads accounting for around one-fifth of this figure.

For this reason, Bountiful Cow has unveiled an eco-friendly initiative allowing clients to voluntarily pay an amount to offset their TV buy. 

Using an estimated CO2 impact based on net advertising revenue and independent ITV social purpose data, brands will be able to reduce the effects of their carbon footprint as part of their media plan from August.

Working alongside Carbon Footprint (an independently audited carbon offsetting company), Bountiful Cow will be donating its "Cownbon Offset" levy to plant new trees across the UK.

The initiative aims to encourage other industry leaders to join in its footsteps.

"The idea came up while working with one of our clients," James Elliott, head of AV at Bountiful Cow, said.

"As an agency, we are always keen to do the right thing, and if applied collectively across the industry, this small change could make a big difference. This is a relatively straightforward thing to do and we are happy to pioneer for others to follow."

Bountiful Cow isn’t the only business cutting down the industry's carbon footprint. May saw the launch of the American Association of Advertising Agencies' Conscious Creative Movement, in partnership with David & Goliath. The agency-led initiative aims to reduce carbon footprints across adland, as well as increase diverse leadership and help families transition from homelessness.

Marla Kaplowitz, president and chief executive of the 4A’s, said: "There has never been a better time than now for creativity to bring change to the world. Our agency community has the power to generate purposeful impact to change the lives of many, while also driving revenue and growth for their clients and brands."

