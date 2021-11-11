Boxing bout between adlanders smashes through £1m donations

A punch-up between media professionals in the name of a good cause has raised £165,000 for a mental health organisation, bringing total funds raised for charities via the event to £1m.

The annual Media Fight Night, this year for charity In Your Corner, took place last week, with organisers now encouraging potential participants for next year’s event to sign up.

The series of charity fights, which took place at the Park Plaza Hotel in London on 4 November, has reached its sixth iteration after the event went on hiatus last year due to lockdown.

This year's winners were Charlotte Ford from Disney, Alex Jones from Metro Mail Media, Hannah Cunningham from Mindshare, Grant Impey from MediaCom, Mark Evans from Index Exchange, Terry Heath from News UK and Jonathan Masterson from Group M.

The Media Fight Night event was launched in 2015 and in its first four years raised about £600,000, chiefly through sponsorship and donations, for another charity, the Head & Neck Cancer Foundation.

In 2019, funds also went to In Your Corner, with the overall amount raised since inception now having reached about £1m, according to organisers.

John Maloney, founder of Media Fight Night and global chief investment officer at M/SIX, said: "We are extremely happy with the success of this year's Media Fight Night. Not only did we exceed expectations with our annual fundraising, breaking through the £1m mark in only six years is an astonishing achievement for all the team involved."

"After a very challenging 18 months, being able to bring everyone together for the first time in two years was amazing and you could really feel the excitement and atmosphere in the room," Maloney added.

He urged anyone interested in taking part in 2022 to "please get in touch, it will be one of the best experiences of their life”.

Those who want to find out more about next year's event, on 3 November 2022, should email mediafightnight@abbiandme.com.