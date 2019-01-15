BoycottGillette: Twitter takes on razor brand's #MeToo ad

Gillette’s "The best men can be" campaign, which addresses bullying, sexism and harassment, has provoked a fierce debate online.

The ad – which showcases the worst of male behaviour and asks: "Is this the best a man can get?" – has caused a stir on Twitter with users even starting a #BoycottGillette hashtag.

I won't be buying Gillette and other P&G products again. A company that has built its empire thanks to men buying its products for decades now dares to spit on masculinity in the new commercial. I'm done! #BoycottGillette — A. Mathura (@ptmathura) January 15, 2019

I have used #Gillette for 20 years and I will never use your shit products again. I will find a brand that appreciates masculinity. #BoycottGillette

An angry Piers Morgan also slammed the "man-hating" ad:

*NEW COLUMN*

I’m so sick of this war on masculinity & I’m not alone - with their pathetic man-hating ad, Gillette have just cut their own throat.https://t.co/QguI8YLZL8 pic.twitter.com/OUP3SwcEZg — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 15, 2019

Users have called the ad "smarmy" and "the product of mainstream radicalized feminism" in Twitter tirades:

the only ones lauding the Gillette ad work in media/advertising. everyone else sees it for what it is: a smarmy, condescending virtue signal aimed at the hardworking decent men they been price-gouging for years. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 15, 2019

The #Gillette commercial is the product of mainstream radicalized feminism— & emblematic of Cultural Marxism.



STOP ??PERVERTING??MASCULINITY.



LET LITTLE BOYS WRESTLE.



Despite what Lena Dunham tells you, women are not into beta males & men are not into chicks w/ armpit hair.

I'd like to thank Gillette for reminding me how horrible it is to be man. This should sit well with your customers. NOT. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) January 14, 2019

British comedian Ricky Gervais weighed in on the debate too:

I used to love beating up kids at barbecues. Now I realise that is wrong. Also, my balls have never been smoother. Thanks, Gillette. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 15, 2019

However, the response was not wholly negative, with some commentators praising the "brave" spot:

THIS is how you use your brand. THIS is how you engage with your audience. Gillette being aware of mostly having a male audience and using their influence as a global brand to make a change for the better. other companies take notes pic.twitter.com/KCdxKDLji0 — laq (@spidervesre) January 15, 2019

Meanwhile, others have raised concerns about those complaining:

People are upset at @Gillette because the company challenged men to hold each other accountable for things like bullying and harassment. Think about what kind of person boycotts a company for promoting responsible behavior. — Daddy Files (@DaddyFiles) January 15, 2019

Joe Wade, chief executive of Don't Panic, pointed out that brands that jump on a political purpose bandwagon with no "track record as a purposeful brand" often garner criticism. He said: "The backlash demonstrates that they have no right to be in this space that they have entered, learning nothing from Pepsi's 'Jennergate' debacle.

"No-one looks to a razor company for guidance or wisdom on how to be a man."