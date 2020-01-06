BP and Toyota to sponsor Channel 4's Paralympic Games coverage

BP and Toyota have signed up as joint sponsors of Channel 4's Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games coverage, spanning programming across Channel 4, More4 and All 4.

The deal will comprise build-up content, live coverage, highlights and entertainment across Channel 4 programmes on TV and digital, as well as social media platforms. Sponsorship branding and editorial will also appear on All 4 and the network's live-streaming site, Channel 4 Paralympics.

In the run-up to the tournament, which takes place from 25 August to 6 September, BP and Toyota will also benefit from "substantial" social activity, including exclusive behind-the-scenes access from January, Channel 4 said.

The dual sponsorship agreement was negotiated by Channel 4’s sales house, 4Sales, and BP and Toyota's media agencies, which are Mindshare and M/SIX respectively.

Toyota sponsored Channel 4's Paralympic Winter Games coverage last year, but the latest deal marks the first partnership between Channel 4 and BP, which was recently dropped as a sponsor by the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Scottish National Gallery over climate-change concerns and pressure from environmental activists.

BP has also been a major sponsor of the British Museum since 1996 but is reported to have been overlooked as the sponsor of an upcoming major exhibition.

"Following the great success of the Rio Games [in 2016], we are thrilled to be building on our partnership with Toyota, whilst joining forces with BP for the first time in a major collaboration that will take coverage of the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 to a new level," Jonathan Allan, Channel 4's chief commercial officer, said.