Brainlabs announces Hanapin as second acquisition in a week

Brainlabs has announced its second acquisition in the space of a week after buying US paid search specialist Hanapin Marketing.

Hanapin will join the performance marketing business as it pursues its vision of creating an agency model of the future without silos or departments, but with teams centred around clients.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but the deal is thought to be valued at about $10m.

Last week, Brainlabs announced it had acquired Distilled, allowing it to start offering specialist SEO services for the first time.

Founded in 2004, Hanapin has 70 staff across 20 US states and a client base including La-Z-Boy, The Weather Channel and Icelandair. Led by president Jeff Allen, the business will be integrated into Brainlabs over the next few months.

Hanapin also reaches 60,000 digital marketers through its PPC Hero blog each month, while more than 2,000 paid search specialists attend its annual Hero Conf and virtual summits each year, according to the company.

Brainlabs is on an acquisition spree after receiving a minority investment from private-equity group Livingbridge last year. Founder and chief executive Daniel Gilbert wants to create "the biggest advertising agency in the world".

Performance marketing rivals Jellyfish and Croud have also taken private-equity investment in the past year.

Gilbert said: "I can’t wait to see what bringing these two fantastic teams together can do for our clients – the possibilities are mind-blowing. I’ve seen how Hanapin has taught and inspired the industry through their client work and the awesome PPC Hero and Hero Conf, and all while growing and maintaining an amazing company culture."