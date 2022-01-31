Brainlabs appoints global chief people officer

Brainlabs has appointed Claire Lawrence as its first global chief people officer.

Lawrence’s appointment brings her nine-year career at MediaCom to an end. In 2019, she was appointed chief people officer at the agency, having previously worked as people and performance director for the EMEA region at the agency's HR department.

In her role, she will lead Brainlabs’ talent programmes, support career development and help identify and recruit global talent.

Daniel Gilbert, Brainlabs' global chief executive officer, said: "To me, our culture has always been a strategic advantage, and as we enter a new phase of growth and development, I’m excited to welcome Claire to the company, and I know her leadership will have an enormous impact.”

Lawrence added: “The people- and client-centric culture is really special and compelling as is the agile, test and learn environment.

“I have been inspired by everyone who I’ve met on the journey so far and delighted to have joined the business at such a critical time of growth, especially in a business where there is a real appetite to continually build a learning culture to the benefit of our people and clients.”

Lawrence is the latest in a series of recent appointments by Brainlabs. Omnicom Media Group’s former HR leader Jenny Healy joined in late 2021 as the network’s chief people officer and fellow MediaCom alum Stephen Allan joined Brainlabs as full-time chairman.