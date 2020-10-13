Omar Oakes
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Brainlabs broadens media strategy offer with Wijegoonewardene hire

Carat's global strategy partner joins in a newly created role at the performance specialist, which wants to offer more strategic planning.

Wijegoonewardene: previous roles at Carat and Zenith
Wijegoonewardene: previous roles at Carat and Zenith

Performance marketing agency Brainlabs is bidding to offer brands more strategic media planning, having appointed Carat’s strategy partner, Venya Wijegoonewardene, to a newly created role.

Wijegoonewardene will join Brainlabs UK in the new year as head of communications strategy and be tasked with leading its existing strategy team.

The independent agency said she will “bring a new dimension” to how Brainlabs connects brands with the right audiences across all media platforms and channels. 

Wijegoonewardene has held several high-profile positions, most recently as global strategy partner at Carat, and has worked across brands including Diageo Europe, Coca-Cola, Pandora, Nestlé and O2. She was a Campaign Face to Watch 2019 and holds an IPA Effectiveness award from 2018. Before joining Carat in 2015, Wijegoonewardene was a planner at ZenithOptimiedia (now Zenith) for five years.

In her new role, she will report to Grace Kaye, senior vice-president EMEA. Kaye said: “Venya's passion, energy and expertise in brand strategy, combined with Brainlabs experimentation and data-led approach to marketing, will define the future of how brands engage with their customers.”

Brainlabs is running an investment programme in the agency to build new skills and services for the client base, having last year sold a minority stake to private equity company Livingbridge to fund an accelerated growth strategy. At the time, Brainlabs founder and chief executive Daniel Gilbert announced his ambition to build “the biggest advertising agency in the world”.

Brainlabs has already signalled it intends to take on network media agencies with a series of appointments this year, including Matt Adams, formerly Havas Media Group UK & Ireland's chief executive, as global managing director

Gilbert founded Brainlabs in 2012 after quitting Google and has built one of London’s most rapidly growing digital agencies, amid a surge in growth in performance media on platforms such as Google Search, Facebook, YouTube and programmatic display ads on the open web. 

Brainlabs’ clients now include Which?, TUI and Formula One. It has also helped Vodafone in-house its digital media on a project basis. The company has offices in London, New York, Los Angeles and Austin. 

 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How to rise in a media company: Female First Forum

How to rise in a media company: Female First Forum

Promoted

October 08, 2020
Why it’s time you got to know Generation Z

Why it’s time you got to know Generation Z

Promoted

October 08, 2020
Fighting the bot invasion: how to clean up your data and stop losing money

Fighting the bot invasion: how to clean up your data and stop losing money

Promoted

October 08, 2020
Why responsible advertising is good for your bottom line

Why responsible advertising is good for your bottom line

Promoted

October 01, 2020