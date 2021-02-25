Brainlabs enters Manchester with User Conversion buy

The Brainlabs acquisition spree has continued into 2021 as the digital marketing agency has bought User Conversion, a converstion rate optimisation agency based in Manchester.

The acquisition gives Brainlabs a foothold in Manchester and strengthens its capability in offering brands an end-to-end marketing and ecommerce service.

User Conversion, whose clients include Boots and Brewdog, specialises in optimising a brand's website or app as a sales platform by running tests to see if features such as a "buy now" button are performing well.

Over the coming months, Brainlabs said the 35-strong agency will become the specialist CRO branch of the Brainlabs group and support clients across the business. User Conversion was founded in 2015 and is led by founder David Mannheim, managing director Mark Leach and head of ecommerce Ryan Jordan. Leach was previously head of ecommerce at online women's clothing retailer Missguided.

It follows last year’s acquisitions of US paid search specialist Hanapin Marketing and SEO agency Distilled.

Brainlabs is on an acquisition spree after receiving a minority investment from private-equity group Livingbridge in 2019. Founder and chief executive Daniel Gilbert wants to create "the biggest advertising agency in the world".

Performance marketing rivals Jellyfish and Croud have also taken private-equity investment and have been expanding. This week, Jellyfish announced it had acquired five non-UK companies - Seelk, Splash, Quill, Webedia Brand Services and Data Runs Deep.