Added 29 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Brainlabs hires Mark Syal and Anu Adegbola in global expansion push

Agency poaches Syal from Essence.

Brainlabs: Syal and Adegbola
Brainlabs: Syal and Adegbola

Brainlabs has recruited Essence’s Mark Syal to the new role of global senior vice-president of product and technology.

Syal has worked at the Group M agency since 2013. He was EMEA managing director for five years from 2015, before being named EMEA chief product officer in January. Before Essence, Syal created and established Walker-i, the digital media division of Walker Media.

Brainlabs has also appointed Anu Adegbola as chief marketing officer. Adegbola has previously held roles at businesses including iProspect and ZPG, and since 2017 has worked as a freelance account director, speaker and podcast host through her consultancy MindSwan.

Both Syal and Adegbola will report to global managing director Matt Adams, who joined the company in January from Havas Media Group.

"Anu and Mark are class-leading experts in their fields," Adams said. "They will both play critical roles to continue our trajectory to be the best agency in the world and further our experimentation-led approach to solving marketing problems. 

"We are in super-growth mode and both Mark and Anu are incredible people that will help drive us further and faster."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Promoted

July 23, 2020
The California Walnut Commission issues RFP

The California Walnut Commission issues RFP

Promoted

July 15, 2020
Brand love stories: Babylon Health

Brand love stories: Babylon Health

Promoted

July 15, 2020
How CoppaFeel! and Facebook empower young people to check their chests

How CoppaFeel! and Facebook empower young people to check their chests

Promoted

July 14, 2020