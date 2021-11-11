Arvind Hickman
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Brainlabs hires Omnicom HR leader as chief people officer

The appointment marks Brainlabs' second major hire in a week.

Brainlabs UK chief executive Jo Lyall (left) and chief people officer Jenny Healy
Brainlabs UK chief executive Jo Lyall (left) and chief people officer Jenny Healy

Brainlabs has recruited Omnicom Media Group’s HR leader Jenny Healy as its chief people officer.

Healy has worked in senior talent development roles in the industry for more than 20 years, primarily at Mindshare and Omnicom Media Group, where she served as chief people officer.

The appointment is Brainlabs’ second senior hire in a week after former Mediacom boss Stephen Allan joined as executive chair to drive its global expansion plans.

Healy joins the Brainlabs executive team following a period of rapid growth at the digital marketing firm, which has increased its headcount from 150 to 650 staff in just under two years.

Her role will be to develop Brainlabs' culture and lead all aspects of its employee proposition and people operations. This includes recruitment, employee engagement, people operations, organisational effectiveness, leadership development, internal career growth and learning culture. Her remit also includes nurturing diversity and inclusivity.

Brainlabs has three UK offices: in London, Manchester and Farnham, Surrey, following the recent acquisition of ecommerce specialist Molzi.

Talent recruitment and retention has become a hot topic in an industry that is grappling with record levels of churn in the wake of several Covid-19 lockdowns. Keeping staff happy and Brainlabs an attractive employer will be an important part of Healy’s role.

She said: “[Brainlabs] understands that people are at the very heart of their business and our job is to enable them to thrive and have fun while creating amazing work for our clients. I am looking forward to helping them on their journey and creating the best place to build and develop a career in digital marketing.”

Brainlabs global chief executive Daniel Gilbert described Healy as “the most prestigious people person possible”, while UK CEO Jo Lyall said the business was “delighted that someone of Jenny’s calibre is coming on board”.

Lyall added: “The challenge of navigating new ways of working as well as building and nurturing company culture, all while staff numbers are growing exponentially takes an expert hand and in Jenny we certainly have that.”

Last week’s Campaign Podcast explored The Great Resignation and how two agencies – Initiative and M&C Saatchi – are tackling staff churn and improving retention.

Listen below or tap "subscribe" to get the podcast on Apple, Spotify and other platforms.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Top, left, clockwise: Oku's robot-run mailroom; Watson's SleepWork; Lewis' outdoor work scenes; Joiner's time revolution

Robot-run mail rooms, lucid-dreaming, beach working: is this the future of work?

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago
Pick of the bunch: 5 ads carving the way this Autumn

Pick of the bunch: 5 ads carving the way this Autumn

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago
Why sustainability is an opportunity – and how to grab it

Why sustainability is an opportunity – and how to grab it

Promoted

November 02, 2021
Work in 2071: a creative adventure

Work in 2071: a creative adventure

Promoted

November 02, 2021