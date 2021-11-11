Brainlabs hires Omnicom HR leader as chief people officer

Brainlabs has recruited Omnicom Media Group’s HR leader Jenny Healy as its chief people officer.

Healy has worked in senior talent development roles in the industry for more than 20 years, primarily at Mindshare and Omnicom Media Group, where she served as chief people officer.

The appointment is Brainlabs’ second senior hire in a week after former Mediacom boss Stephen Allan joined as executive chair to drive its global expansion plans.

Healy joins the Brainlabs executive team following a period of rapid growth at the digital marketing firm, which has increased its headcount from 150 to 650 staff in just under two years.

Her role will be to develop Brainlabs' culture and lead all aspects of its employee proposition and people operations. This includes recruitment, employee engagement, people operations, organisational effectiveness, leadership development, internal career growth and learning culture. Her remit also includes nurturing diversity and inclusivity.

Brainlabs has three UK offices: in London, Manchester and Farnham, Surrey, following the recent acquisition of ecommerce specialist Molzi.

Talent recruitment and retention has become a hot topic in an industry that is grappling with record levels of churn in the wake of several Covid-19 lockdowns. Keeping staff happy and Brainlabs an attractive employer will be an important part of Healy’s role.

She said: “[Brainlabs] understands that people are at the very heart of their business and our job is to enable them to thrive and have fun while creating amazing work for our clients. I am looking forward to helping them on their journey and creating the best place to build and develop a career in digital marketing.”

Brainlabs global chief executive Daniel Gilbert described Healy as “the most prestigious people person possible”, while UK CEO Jo Lyall said the business was “delighted that someone of Jenny’s calibre is coming on board”.

Lyall added: “The challenge of navigating new ways of working as well as building and nurturing company culture, all while staff numbers are growing exponentially takes an expert hand and in Jenny we certainly have that.”

