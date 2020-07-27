Brainlabs poaches Essence's Mark Syal to lead global product and tech

Brainlabs has recruited Essence’s Mark Syal to the new role of global senior vice-president of product and technology.

Syal has worked at the Group M agency since 2013. He was EMEA managing director for five years from 2015, before being named EMEA chief product officer in January. Before Essence, Syal created and established Walker-i, the digital media division of Walker Media.

Brainlabs has also appointed Anu Adegbola as chief marketing officer. Adegbola has previously held roles at businesses including iProspect and ZPG, and since 2017 has worked as a freelance account director, speaker and podcast host through her consultancy MindSwan.

Both Syal and Adegbola will report to global managing director Matt Adams, who joined the company in January from Havas Media Group.

"Anu and Mark are class-leading experts in their fields," Adams said. "They will both play critical roles to continue our trajectory to be the best agency in the world and further our experimentation-led approach to solving marketing problems.

"We are in super-growth mode and both Mark and Anu are incredible people that will help drive us further and faster."