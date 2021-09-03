'Brainpower and brilliance': AMV names two new heads of strategy

Omnicom agency Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO has promoted strategy directors Lola Neves and Sam Williams to heads of strategy, reporting to chief strategy officer Tom White and chief customer officer David Edwards.

Neves has been at AMV BBDO for seven years, working primarily on Mars Petcare and Confectionery brands. Prior to that she spent two years as an account planner at JWT London.

Williams joined the agency more than six years ago following stints at AKQA and theAudience, and has been leading the strategy at AMV for clients such as Bacardi, Dixons and Johnson & Johnson.

The promotions follow the appointments earlier this year of Megan Thompson as head of data and Mark Bell as head of experience planning.

White and Edwards said: “A high-performing strategy department only happens in an environment where high standards and high compassion meet. Sam and Lola are distinguished by their brainpower and brilliance for inspiring and supporting those around them. They embody the creativity, cleverness, and kindness we value most at AMV. As our heads of strategy, we’re sure they will help lead an incredible department to even more incredible heights.”

AMV BBDO was the most awarded advertising agency at Cannes Lions in June, winning five Grands Prix, including four for Bodyform’s #WombStories

In recent months AMV has produced an ad for Whiskas, using music scientifically proven to appeal to cats, and "The invisible opponent" for CALM, a much talked-about mental health campaign featuring controversial heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury.

However, the agency has previously suffered a string of significant account losses, including BT and Asda, and is looking to reboot under incoming chief executive Sam Hawkey, CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi London.

He is set to join some time at the start of 2022, filling the vacancy left by Sarah Douglas, following her exit in April. Long-serving Craig Mawdsley and Bridget Angear, former joint strategy directors, also departed earlier this year and have set up their own brand strategy consultancy.

AMV BDDO is ranked as the UK’s fifth-biggest agency by Nielsen billings.