Brand Advance and Teads team up to target and monetise minority media

Brand Advance, the diversity media network, has created a partnership with digital ad sales operator Teads to help brands connect with a more diverse consumer base.

The deal means that advertisers and agencies can use Teads to access Brand Advance's network of 500-plus publishers and their audiences, which will also boost revenues for minority publishers.

Brand Advance is eager to make its inventory, which includes audience categories such as LGBT+, black, Asian and disabled, more accessible to the global marketplace. Its network's titles and properties include Attitude, Diva, Black History Month, Chapter Z, Jewish News and Disabled United.

Teads is a founding member of the World Federation of Advertisers' Global Alliance for Responsible Media, a platform that encourages advertisers to consider how they deploy their media spend more equitably.

Teads and Brand Advance said the partnership would enable small publishers to grow "through premium monetisation, while maintaining the high standards of a brand-safe, quality environment that customers expect".

Dilip Shukla, managing director of Brand Advance, said: "This partnership will speed the delivery of much-needed revenue to the many diverse publishers that we partner with around the world and make it easier for leading advertisers to reach diversity at scale. This will not only provide growth for diverse publishers it will also support the communities they are made by and for."

Justin Taylor, managing director of Teads UK, added: "This partnership is a perfect fit of values, technology and ambition. By connecting with Brand Advance, we're enabling our advertiser and agency partners to support minority publishers, not just through a 'diversity' buy, but as part of everyday media plans. This is a huge step forward for an equitable and sustainable media ecosystem."