Brand experience agencies implement eco-friendly standards for events

Brand experience shops have joined forces to set up an organisation that aims to help the industry be more environmentally friendly.

Amplify, George P Johnson, Jack Morton Worldwide and XYZ are among the agencies putting their support behind Isla, an initiative to help agencies implement consistent standards for environmental impact, measurement and management of events.

It is a pivotal time for businesses in the sector as they are entering a period of recovery from the impact of Covid-19. Isla will be on hand for agencies looking to implement a "green recovery", which means finding new ways of working that are positive for the global environment.

The organisation will facilitate knowledge-sharing within the events community, provide education and create metrics that allow shops to track progress against standardised sustainability ambitions.

Other agencies in support of the organisation are: Brandfuel, Cheerful TwentyFirst, DRPG, emc3, Owl Live, Set Creative, Smyle and WRG.

Isla was co-founded by Anna Abdelnoor, who was an event producer and more recently a sustainability consultant, and Ben Quarrell, former production director at Sense.

Abdelnoor said: "When it comes to sustainability, collaboration beats competition, and we're delighted to have some of the biggest event brands in the world supporting our mission to accelerate the industry's transition to a sustainable future.

"To do this, we need a mix of knowledge sharing, education and robust metrics, this is the role isla will fill."