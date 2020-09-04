Fayola Douglas
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Brand experience agencies implement eco-friendly standards for events

Amplify, George P Johnson, Jack Morton Worldwide and XYZ are among the agencies putting their support behind new organisation called Isla.

Sustainability: Isla will help implementation industry standards
Sustainability: Isla will help implementation industry standards

Brand experience shops have joined forces to set up an organisation that aims to help the industry be more environmentally friendly.

Amplify, George P Johnson, Jack Morton Worldwide and XYZ are among the agencies putting their support behind Isla, an initiative to help agencies implement consistent standards for environmental impact, measurement and management of events.

It is a pivotal time for businesses in the sector as they are entering a period of recovery from the impact of Covid-19. Isla will be on hand for agencies looking to implement a "green recovery", which means finding new ways of working that are positive for the global environment.

The organisation will facilitate knowledge-sharing within the events community, provide education and create metrics that allow shops to track progress against standardised sustainability ambitions.

Other agencies in support of the organisation are: Brandfuel, Cheerful TwentyFirst, DRPG, emc3, Owl Live, Set Creative, Smyle and WRG.

Isla was co-founded by Anna Abdelnoor, who was an event producer and more recently a sustainability consultant, and Ben Quarrell, former production director at Sense.

Abdelnoor said: "When it comes to sustainability, collaboration beats competition, and we're delighted to have some of the biggest event brands in the world supporting our mission to accelerate the industry's transition to a sustainable future.

"To do this, we need a mix of knowledge sharing, education and robust metrics, this is the role isla will fill."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now